Badrinath soil, Alaknanda waters dispatched for Ayodhya

Gopeshwar: SOME soil from Badrinath and water from Alaknanda river, a tributary of the Ganga, were ceremoniously dispatched to Ayodhya on Monday for the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Ram temple. Alaknanda's water contained in a Kalash and the soil of Badrinath were dispatched from the Singh Dwar of the Himalayan temple by RSS, BJP and VHP workers, people associated with the programme said. They will also collect waters on way to Ayodhya from Haridwar where Ganga and its tributaries originating in the Himalayas merge with each other and become one, they said.



'Sacred' soil, water from Bengal to be sent to Ayodhya: SACRED soil from major temples in West Bengal and holy water from 'sangam', the confluence of the Ganga with other rivers, will be sent to Ayodhya for 'bhoomi pujan' (groundbreaking ceremony) of the Ram temple on August 5, a senior VHP leader here said.

"Holy water from confluences of rivers such as Gangasagar, Bhagirathi, Triveni, along with the sacred soil of various temples like Kalighat, Dakhineshwar, Gangasagar and Madan Mohan temple of Coochbehar will be sent to Ayodhya. It will be used during the 'bhoomi pujan' ceremony of the Ram temple," senior VHP leader and its media-in-charge in Bengal, Sourish Mukherjee, told PTI.

—PTI



