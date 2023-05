Chamoli: The Badrinath shrine in the hilly state of Uttarakhand has been covered in a thick sheet of snow due to heavy snowfall in the town. The entire shrine wore a thick blanket of snow as the areas of Badrinath Dham and Auli in the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand received fresh snowfall on December 16.

Normal life got affected following the snowfall. Vehicular movement was partially disrupted as snow covered the entire landscape.