Chamoli (Uttarakhand): Badrinath national highway has been closed since last 17 hours following landslide in Pursadi village of Uttarakhand's Chamoli district. National Highway was blocked on August 27 following heavy rains in Lambagar and Bhannerpani. Teams of National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation (NHIDCL) are continuing their operation to open the highway. —ANI
Badrinath national highway shut following landslide in Uttarakhand's Chamoli
April20/ 2022
