Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Chairman Holds Meeting With Assam CM

Dehradun: The Chairman of the Shri Badrinath - Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC), Ajendra Ajay on Sunday held a meeting with Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sharma, and his wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sharma.

The meeting took place at Jolly Grant Airport in Uttarakhand. During the meeting, they discussed various issues. As a token of respect, the BKTC President presented the Chief Minister with Prasad from Baba Kedar and Lord Badri Vishal. The Chief Minister and his wife are currently on a visit to Uttarakhand.

On the same day, the Chief Minister was also graced with the blessings of Swami Chidanand Saraswati Ji, the president of Parmarth Niketan in Rishikesh, along with other saints.

"I received the blessings and presence of the revered Swami Chidanand Saraswati Ji, the president of Parmarth Niketan in Rishikesh, and other venerable saints. I am overwhelmed," Assam CM said in a post on 'X'.

Meanwhile, on Friday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal at his office at Udyog Bhawan and urged him to launch the North East Industrial Policy.

During the 40-minute-long interaction on Friday, Chief Minister Sarma apprised Union Minister Goyal about the rapid progress the state has made on the industrial front, with new investments pouring in.

The Chief Minister further urged the Union Minister for Commerce and Industry to launch the North East Industrial Policy as Assam and the North East region have been witnessing rapid economic growth and it would give an added impetus to the existing efforts.

Giving a patient hearing, Union Minister Goyal assured Chief Minister Sarma that his proposal to launch the North East Industrial Policy would be under active consideration by his ministry. Later, taking to X, formerly Twitter, Chief Minister Sarma wrote, "So much to learn from our extremely learned Hon'ble Union Minister PiyushGoyal ji. Given that Assam and the North East are witnessing rapid economic growth, it will be opportune to launch the North East Industrial Policy to augment existing efforts, I urged him."

Union Minister Goyal also took to X and said, "Always a pleasure to interact with the Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa ji." —ANI