Badrinath Dham Set To Shut For Winter On November 18

Chamoli: The portals of Shri Badrinath Dham in Uttarakhand will be closed for winter beginning November 18, authorities said on Tuesday.

Shri Badrinath - Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) President Ajendra Ajay said the decision was announced during a religious ceremony organised on the premises of the temple on the occasion of Vijayadashami today.

He also said that religious leaders, pilgrim priests and rights holders were also present during the function. BKTC President Ajay further said that thousands of devotees were present in the Dham to witness the ceremony.

The doors of Shri Badrinath Dham were opened for devotees on April 27 earlier this year.

Earlier this month, according to Uttarakhand Police Headquarters, the number of pilgrims visiting Char-Dham by October 16 has crossed 50 lakhs. Along with this, about 5,40,000 vehicles have also visited Char-Dham. After the commencement of the Yatra, more than 17,8000 devotees visited Kedarnath Dham, 15,9000 visited Badrinath Dham, 8,46000 pilgrims visited Gangotri, 6,94,000 pilgrims visited Yamunotri, and over 1,77000 devotees visited Hemkund Sahib.

Meanwhile, the portals of Shri Gangotri Dham will be shut for winter season on November 14, an official statement issued by the Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Committee stated. The Shri Yamunotri Dham will shut for winter on November 15, authorities stated. —ANI