Badaun rape and murder: SHO suspended, key accused absconding

Badaun: Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) in Uttar Pradesh's Badaun has suspended an SHO for negligence in the rape and murder case of a woman after the postmortem report revealed that she was not only gang raped but also brutalised.

Superintendent of Police Siddharth Verma said, "The postmortem report confirmed the rape. A case has been registered against the three accused, including the Mahant of Dharmasthala under sections of gang rape and murder. Two accused have been arrested in the case. Some policemen have been negligent towards the case so the SHO has been suspended with immediate effect. Action will also be taken against other people who didn't perform their duties. The search for the main accused is on."

The victim went to worship at a temple in the nearby village on Sunday evening. At around 11 p.m., the caretaker of the temple threw the body of the victim outside her home and ran away. The children of the victim recognised the accused and informed the police.

—IANS