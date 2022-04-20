Badal to resign tomorrow, says party will introspect on performance

As the Congress headed towards forming the next government in Punjab, Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal said he will resign tomorrow and support Amarinder Singh on the issues related to the rights of the state.



Badal said he will ask his son and Shiromani Akali Dal President Sukhbir Badal to form a committee so that the reasons behind the defeat can be discussed in detail. "I will meet the Punjab Governor tomorrow and submit my resignation," Badal, who has been the Chief Minister of Punjab five times, said.

The 89-year-old veteran, who was the oldest candidate in the fray, said he accepts the people's verdict and and his party was ready to extend full cooperation to Amarinder Singh to work for the rights of Punjab.

On SAD's dismal show in the polls, he said the reasons will be discussed threadbare at the core committee meeting of the party. "I will also ask SAD President Sukhbir Singh Badal to set up a committee to look into the reason behind party's failure in the polls," he said.

The counting trends have indicated that a Congress government was set to take over in Punjab.