Badal Compares Modi-Rahul Election Battle To One Between Elephants, Ant

Varanasi: In the wake of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, Shiromani Akali Dal chief Parkash Singh Badal upped the ante by comparing the battle between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi to one between an elephant and ant.

Speaking to ANI in Varanasi on Friday, the 91-old-leader said, "People of India need to think who they want as their Prime Minister? Who can fight Modi in a battle? This Gandhi? That would be like a battle between an elephant and an ant. That will be the extent of difference between the two."

When asked about the United Opposition (Mahagathbandhan) fighting against the BJP, Badal said, "Mahagathbatdhan can also break. Loop by loop the knots can be loosened. They are yet to decide how many prime ministerial candidates will be there." Talking about his alliance with the BJP, Badal said that his political quarter in the past and in the present will continue to support BJP. "Shiromani Akali Dal is one of oldest political parties of India. We do not have a political relationship with BJP but a pure relation. We were the first one to support BJP in the past and we will continue to do so in the coming years." Shiromani Akali Dal is a part of the BJP-led NDA. Badal had come to Varanasi to meet PM Modi at the nomination-filing centre in the Rifle Club, today. Varanasi will go to polls on May 19 in the last phase of the Lok Sabha elections. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.