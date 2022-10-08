Bad weather hinders rescue efforts in the Uttarkashi avalanche.

Uttarkashi (The Hawk): Heavy snowfall on Friday over the avalanche-hit site near the 'Draupadi ka Danda' peak hampered search efforts for the three missing mountaineers.

According to the NIM, 29 members of a team from the Nehru Institute of Mountaineering went missing after an avalanche hit them on their way back from the summit.

Twenty-six bodies have since been recovered, with three still unaccounted for.

Four of the twenty-six bodies recovered thus far have already been returned to their families. Efforts are being made to bring the rest down.

With weather conditions impeding search efforts, relatives who have travelled to Uttarkashi from all over the country are growing impatient.

Aerial rescue operations will resume only when the weather improves, according to District Disaster Management Officer Devendra Patwal.