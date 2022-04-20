Backward Will Lose Their Rights If Reservation Ends: Savitri Bai Phule

Lucknow: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Savitri Bai Phule on Sunday said that the Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs) and Other Backward Castes (OBCs) will lose their rights in the country, the day reservation comes to an end.

"The provisions Baba Saheb [B. R. Ambedkar] provided for in the Constitution for SCs, STs, and OBCs; it is being ripped apart today. The Constitution hasn't been implemented properly, in fact it has been toyed with," Phule said.

She also urged the people to step up for their rights.

"The day that reservation comes to an end, we will lose our rights. So, we all need to be together and stand-up for our rights," she added.

Earlier also, Phule, who belongs to Dalit community, said if reservation is scrapped from the system, then the rights of people will be in danger. (ANI)