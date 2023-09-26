Backlash over mockery of 'Sanatana' and also 'Bharat' may propel BJP to victory in 2024: RSS functionary

Patna: The "backlash over mockery of 'Sanatana' (Dharma or religion) and 'Bharat,' the name by which the country has been known since the ages," according to a prominent RSS functionary, may help the existing government at the Centre return to power "with greater electoral success," as he predicted on Tuesday.

While speaking to reporters, the official, who insisted on anonymity, made a case for anti-conversion laws by describing religious conversions as a "challenge" facing the country and arguing that the issue can be addressed effectively only through the combination of societal awareness and legislative action.

The RSS chief continued, saying that anti-conversion legislation like the one passed in Himachal Pradesh under Congress leader Veer Bhadra Singh is a "constitutionally valid" measure.—Inputs from Agencies