Back To Square One On The Covid Front In U'khand As Fresh Cases See Meteoric Rise

Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 66,788 on Wednesday as 783 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 60,900 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state stands at 4,251. The state's toll rose to 1,086 as six succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours, whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 551. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 471. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State has come down to 91.18 percent. District Dehradun again reported the maximum number of 227 fresh cases, whereas Pauri Garhwal, Chamoli, Nainital, Rudraprayag, Haridwar, Tehri Garhwal and Pithoragarh followed with 108, 73, 71, 61, 55, 55 and 53 cases respectively. That apart 37 cases were detected in U S Nagar, 18 Almora, 9 each in Bageshwar and Uttarkashi and 7 in Champawat.











