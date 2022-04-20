Back To Square One In U'khand As Daily Covid Spike Crosses 500, 14 Dead

Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 59,106 on Wednesday as 505 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 52,632 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state stands at 5,085. The state's toll rose to 960 as fourteen more people succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection, whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 429. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 770. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State has marginally gone up to 89.05 percent. District Dehradun again reported the maximum number of 140 fresh cases, whereas U S Nagar, Nainital, Pauri Garhwal, Chamoli, Haridwar and Uttarkashi followed with 52, 49, 47, 39, 37 and 30 cases respectively. That apart, 26 cases were detected in Pithoragarh, 25 Rudraprayag, 24 Almora, 20 Tehri Garhwal and 8 each in Bageshwar and Champawat.











