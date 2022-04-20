Back To Square One As Covid-19 Tally In U'khand Mounts To 6,328 Fuelled By 224 Cases Today

Haridwar, Nainital & U S Nagar Contribute To The Shocking Upsurge

Dehradun (The Hawk): With a single day jump of 224 COVID-19 cases, Uttarakhand's tally of coronavirus cases shot up to 6,328 on Monday. According to the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government, the tally includes 3,675 cured and recovered patients while 2,549 active cases are there in the state. A total of 66 deaths (Three more fatalities today) have occurred due to the disease in the State so far, whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 38. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 109. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State has further dwindled to 58.07 percent. District Haridwar topped the list with a shocking 118 cases, whereas Nainital and U S Nagar followed with no less frightening 48 and 30 cases respectively. Apart from the above, 10 cases were detected each in Dehradun and Uttarkashi, 3 each in Almora and Pithoragarh and 1 each in Rudraprayag and Tehri Garhwal.



