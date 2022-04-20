Back From Work But Shunned By Families Over COVID-19 Scare

Lucknow: Families and friends are now shunning those who are returning home after the lockdown.

The fear of the contagious COVID-19 is so great that there are reports that people are not allowing their own kin into their homes. According to reports, in Shahjahanpur, Indra Kumar, 62, was not allowed to enter his home when he returned home from Noida after the lockdown. He had to approach the police and obtain a medical certificate from the medical officials before his family let him in.

The emergency medical officer Mohammed Meeraz at Shahjahanpur medical college said, "Several patients are being sent to the hospital just because they have been coughing or have returned from other districts. Since we cannot give any medical certificate, we are simply writing on their patient slip that their condition is normal." In Bahraich, two families informed the hospital when their sons returned from Mumbai on Wednesday and asked the doctors to keep them in isolation till, they were certified 'Coronavirus free'.



