Bachchan remembers 'Laawaris' as it turns 34

Mumbai: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has recalled the time spent during the filming of the Prakash Mehra-directed drama 'Laawaris' as it completed 34 years. The 72-year-old actor, who played Heera in the 1981 blockbuster film, took a trip down memory lane. "34 years of my film 'LAAWARIS'... How did so much time get past me..!! Someday shall give great memories of that!!," Bachchan posted on Twitter. Famous for its song "Mere Angene Mein Tumhara Kya Kaam hai", sung by himself, the film also starred Zeenat Aman, Amjad Khan and Raakhee. "Laawaris" chronicled the story about the child Heera, named after a dog by a drunkard who makes him work hard for liquor. Before "Laawaris", Bachchan and Mehra worked together in films like "Zanjeer", "Muqaddar Ka Sikandar", "Hera Pheri", and "Khoon Pasina". Bachchan recently also shared interesting anecdotes with fans from his hit film "Sharaabi" when it completed 31 years on May 19. Bachchan's portrayal of an alcoholic in the film, also directed by Mehra, is considered as a benchmark for a drunkard's role by actors even today.