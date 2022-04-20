Baby Rani Maurya flags off U'khand Women's Bike Rally

200 women from different walks of life participated in the event

Shivani Sharma, Megha Raturi and Jyoti Chaudhary got first, second and third position respectively in this rally

Dehradun (The Hawk): Today, Trikon Society organised the second edition of Uttarakhand Women's Bike Rally starting from Governor House, Garhi Cantt and ending at Doon Heritage School, Bhauwala. The event aims to appreciate and acknowledge the efforts of women and encourage them to come out of their shell to conquer the world. Uttarakhand Women's Bike Rally is an initiative to appreciate every woman who is striving hard and has striven forth against all odds to make a valuable change in the society. Women are an integral part of our society that deserves equal respect and appreciation. The event looks forward to have the participation of women from different states of India and together accentuate the message, 'Women Transforming India' as each one of us can bring about a positive change. Our goal is to increase our reach in the region and galvanize the role of women in Uttarakhand in the process of economic development.

Honorable Governor Smt Baby Rani Maurya flagged off the Uttarakhand Women's Bike Rally 2021 organized by the Trikon Society from Raj Bhavan. Commenting on the occasion Honorable Governor Smt Baby Rani Maurya said, "Women's bike rally with the theme 'Drive to prove yourself' for women empowerment" is a meaningful effort for those women who are moving forward on the strength of their hard work in the society today. Today our daughters and women are not less than anyone in the society. We are moving fast towards women's empowerment" She also requested the younger generation to use and encourage the official language Hindi more and more Cabinet Minister, Uttarakhand Govt, Dr. Harak Singh Rawat said that I congratulate women who are participating in the second Uttarakhand Women Rally 2021 and hope they will enjoy this rally. Our Uttarakhandi women are very hard working and brave. They have made their contribution in the development of our state. I salute for their hard workness and bravery. Such events boost morale among them to uplift their social status. According to Dr. Neha Sharma, Director, Trikon Society and Vice Chairperson, FICCI FLO Uttarakhand Chapter, "With the second edition of Uttarakhand's Women Bike Rally, our purpose is to bring the women from different strata of our society to one platform so that they can and promote tourism of Uttarakhand. We have also displayed the handmade products made by the women of Trikon Society and the organic products produced by women farmers." Bollywood Singer Mr Jubin Nautiyal was chief guest at the closing ceremony at Doon Heritage School, Bhauwala. He said "I am very happy to see so many women bike riders have participated in this rally. I congratulate them". On audience's demand he sang "kuch toh bta zindagi" and other bollywood hit songs and entertained the people. The second edition of Uttarakhand Women's Bike Rally is sponsored by Uttarakhand Tourism, Patanjali , Red FM , food from home and Aquacraft. The event is managed by Thrill zone. Honorable Governor of Uttarakhand Mrs. Baby Rani Maurya, Dr. Harak Singh Rawat, Mr Jubin Nautiyal, Mrs. Kiran Bhatt Todaria, Dr. Nirmala Sharma, RJ Pragya, RJ Karan, Mr. Rajiv, Ms. Naina Kachroo, Ms. Sunita Vatsalya, Ms. Meenakshi Soti, Mr. P. C Khushwah , Mr. Arvind Bala and Mr. Sonu Sardar were present on the occasion.