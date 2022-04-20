Baby On Board: Woman Delivers Mid-Air, New Born Gets Free Flights for Life

A woman gave birth to a baby girl mid-air on August 14 in the Cebu Pacific Air flight bound for Manila. This beautful story of surprise premature delivery went viral on Facebook after one of the passengers near her seat, Missy Berberabe Umandal, posted her photo and details on Facebook. Though she was due in October, it was not only surprise for the woman but fellow passengers as well. �We only heard one semi-loud screech, and a few seconds later, there were tinier, cute screeches, and that was when we knew the baby was born. Luckily, she only had to push ONCE,� wrote Missy Berberabe Umandal in per Facebook post. �Moments later, the woman got up to go back to her seat, baby in arms,� she wrote. The plane did an emergency landing in India to ensure the baby�s safety. Umandal is not sure, according to her post, but says it sounded like the baby would be named Heaven. She also wrote in her post that the baby girl now gets to travel the airline free for her lifetime. The baby�s birthplace is technically India, however a United Nations Convention on International Civil Aviation (under the 1961 Convention on the Reduction of Statelessness) says, a baby born on a ship or aircraft will take the �citizenship� of the airline. So, the baby will carry a Philippine passport and will have a Filipino citizenship.