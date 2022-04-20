Baby girl born in Army vehicle amid poor visibility, snow conditions in J-K

Kupwara (Jammu and Kashmir): In wee hours of Monday amid chilly winter, Kalaroos Company Commander in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district received a call from an Asha Worker requesting an immediate evacuation of a patient in labour pain.

The call requested a drop to the Kalaroos Hospital from Narikoot, as ambulances were unable to honour their request due to snowfall.

Immediately an Army vehicle, accompanied by a medical team, was sent to Narikoot to evacuate the patient.

En route to the Hospital, the Asha Worker Sadia Begum accompanying the patient requested the team to park the vehicle on the roadside as the patient's condition was serious.

With the help of the Army Medical team, she decided to carry out the delivery inside the vehicle and got into action surrounded by dense fog and snow.

A baby's cry from inside the Gypsy announced her arrival into the world and brought joy and delight to everyone involved in the delivery.

Tears of joy streamed down the face of her father Gulam Rabani, a casual labourer. His joy knew no bounds when he cuddled his healthy newborn under extraordinary circumstances. The lady and newborn were later taken to Kalaroos Hospital and admitted.

The Company Commander congratulated the family with gifts and felicitated the brave Asha Worker, for her confidence in Army Medics and her decisiveness in odd circumstances. Once again the Indian army has lived up to the spirit of being the true Humdard of Awaam. (ANI)