Baby dies in Bengal after eunuchs dance with it

Kolkata: A one-and-a-half month-old baby died allegedly after three eunuchs broke into a jig carrying the child in Jhargram of West Bengal''s West Midnapore district on Friday, police said.

Three eunuchs were arrested following a complaint lodged by the child''s parents in Binpur police station.

The child, born on December 13, had a heart problem for which it was earlier admitted at the Jhargram Superspecialty Hospital and released about three weeks back.

On Friday morning, the three eunuchs reached the house at Silda and wanted to dance with it.

The family, however, objected, saying the child was unwell.

However, the eunuchs paid no heed to the objection and went ahead with their dance.

The child soon developed breathing problems and was rushed to the local primary health centre, where it was declared dead.

