Babri Litigant Iqbal Ansari Welcomes Ayodhya Verdict

Ayodhya: Welcoming the Supreme Court verdict in the Ayodhya title suit on Saturday, Babri Masjid litigant Iqbal Ansari said he will be the first person to come forward to support the construction of Ram temple. Mr Ansari said his family has always respected the judiciary and in the case of Ayodhya title suit also, they have accepted the apex court's decision gladly. Now that this dispute has been solved, he will do everything in his capacity to maintain the 'Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb' of Ayodhya, he asserted. He said the Court has directed the Centre to give five-acre alternative land for a Mosque in Ayodhya. Now, the Centre will see as to where and how fast it can arrange for a land for the Mosque, Mr Ansari added. Responding to a question over extending support on the construction of Ram temple, he said Lord Ram belongs to everyone. If he is asked for support in temple construction, he will definitely think about it, the Babri Masjid litigant added. UNI