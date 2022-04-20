Babri Case: Court To Frame Charges Against Advani, Joshi, Uma Bharati

Lucknow : Senior BJP leaders L.K. Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and Union Minister Uma Bharati will appear before a special CBI court on Tuesday where charges will be framed against them for their alleged role in the Babri Masjid demolition in 1992.







Charges would also be framed against Sadhwi Ritambhara, Bharatiya Janata Party MP Vinay Katiyar and Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader Vishnu Hari Dalmia.





Last week, counsel of the accused had moved a plea in the court to exempt Advani, Joshi and Bharati from personal appearance, but it was turned down.





Charges against six others accused in the matter - Mahant Ram Vilas Vedanti, Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, Baikunth Lal Sharma, Dharm Das, Champat Rai Bansal and Shiv Sena's Satish Pradhan, who were granted bail, will also be framed on Tuesday.





All the accused are facing charges of conspiring to bring down the mosque.





The Central Bureau of Investigation had opposed dropping the charges against these leaders in the Supreme Court after which the the apex court directed the special CBI court in Lucknow to hold daily hearings on the 25-year-old matter and wrap it up within two years.





--IANS



