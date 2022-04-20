Babri Case Is About Title: Owaisi

Hyderabad: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi today said the Babri Masjid case is about the title and he is waiting to seeing if "conspiracy charges" would be held against senior BJP leaders in the matter.





He was reacting to the Supreme Court suggestion that fresh attempts be made by all parties concerned to find a solution to the Ayodhya temple dispute which is a "sensitive" and "sentimental matter".



