Babita Phogat Condemns Kashmiri Youth's Attack On CRPF Jawans, Calls For Strong Action To Be Taken

Noida: After Gautam Gambhir and Virender Sehwag's tweet condemning the video featuring a security personnel being roughed up by a youth while he was returning from a polling booth in Srinagar, Indian wrestler Babita Phogat on Sunday joined the bandwagon of sports personalities, insisting that strict action should be taken against those who have insulted our soldiers.

"Our army personnel remain vigilant throughout the day and night to ensure that we have a sound sleep. So, they should not be treated like this. Every day, there is news of someone pelting stones on them," Phogat told ANI in an exclusive conversation.

"Everyone should support him because it is our soldiers, who protect us day and night. Absolutely, strict action should be taken against those who insulted our soldiers. These activities will be accelerated if not stopped on time," she added. Earlier, Olympic wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt also lashed out at the video, which features a CRPF personnel using immense restraint even when he was attacked by the youth in the region.

The video shows the jawan walking when suddenly a local attacks him. The jawan, who faced numerous attacks from the youth eventually received an impactful bash which saw his helmet roll down the road, causing him some injuries. While Gambhir had tweeted that at least a 100 jihadi lives must be taken for every slap on an Indian soldier's face, Sehwag wrote that the abuse of the country's CRPF jawans is completely unacceptable. Yogeshwar, on the other hand, said earlier today that anyone who goes against the country and misbehaves with our soldiers should be shot dead.

The Central Reserve Police Force ( CRPF) is trying to ascertain the exact location of the video and the uploader.