Baba Ramdev Urges Sadhus At Kumbh Mela To Quit Smoking

Prayagraj: Yoga guru Ramdev on Wednesday urged saints and sadhus at the Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, to quit smoking. "We follow Ram and Krishna who never smoked in their life then why should we? We must take a pledge to quit smoking. We sadhus have left everything including our home, mother and father for a greater cause, then why we cannot leave smoking," Ramdev told ANI.

The renowned yoga guru visited the Kumb Mela and collected "chillam" from several sadhus. He also made them take a pledge to give up smoking forever. When asked what will he do with the collected "chillam", Ramdev said that all the "chillams" will be kept for display at a museum he would build. "I have made youngsters quit tobacco and smoking, then why not Mahatamas," said Ramdev. The 55-day long Kumbh Mela, which started on January 15, is scheduled to end on March 4. It is the largest human congregation in the world. It is expected that over 130 million pilgrims from India and different parts of the world would arrive in Prayagraj this year to participate in the festival. The Kumbh Mela is held at Prayagraj twice every 12 years. During the congregation, pilgrims gather at the Sangam for a ritual dip in the sacred river of Ganga.



