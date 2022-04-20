Baba Ramdev Forays Into Pvt Security Business With 'Parakram Suraksha'

Haridwar: Patanjali Ayurveda founder and Yoga guru Baba Ramdev on Thursday launched his own security firm titled Parakram Suraksha Pvt Ltd.

Acharya Balakrishna, CEO of Ramdev's Patanjali, said, "Security is a very important issue either for a man or a woman. Our aim is to prepare individuals for self and country's security and for this we have formed Parakram. This will help develop military instinct in each and every citizen of the country so as to awaken the spirit and determination for individual and national security." Ramdev has hired retired Army and police personnel to train young interested recruits and plan to make a mark in security," Balakrishna added.

Ramdev's Patanjali, has made him the 25th richest person in India with Rs 25,600 crore of wealth.

The FMCG venture, Patanjali, which Ramdev had introduced has expanded its market proving a threat to Multinational Corporation (MNC) and domestic FMCG giants. —ANI