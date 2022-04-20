Baba Ramdev Bats For Banning Chinese Products

Dehradun: In wake of the strained Indo-China relations, Patanjali Ayurveda founder and Yoga guru Baba Ramdev on Wednesday appealed to Indians to put ban on the purchase of Chinese products which would reduce their market in the country.

"Indians should strictly ban the purchase of Chinese products. This will reduce their market in our country and they would be compelled to step back," he said.

Ramdev further asserted that the Chinese companies have captured the Indian market with their electronic goods, automobiles, Chinese toys and several others.

"Once the Indians stop buying these products, these Chinese companies would be financially weak and shall be forced to withdraw themselves," he added. The remark from Beijing comes at a time when India's National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval is flying off to China to attend the BRICS security summit.

Doval will attend the two-day BRICS meet in Beijing that is scheduled to begin on Thursday.

The meet will focus on core issues like counter-terrorism and security.

Meanwhile, Indian and Chinese troops are still locked in the month-long standoff in Doklam and both sides have moved additional troops, ammunition and military equipment to the area.

The stand-off emerged after Chinese troops were stopped by the Indian Army from constructing roads at the Doklam border.

India claims Sikkim border as part of its territory, while China has said that the area falls on their side as per the 1890 treaty signed between British and China. Consequently, China suspended the annual Kailash Manasarovar Yatra and conceded that the decision to suspend the pilgrimage was due to the border scuffle.

It also alleged that the Indian troops had crossed the Sikkim Sector of the Indo-China border. Beijing has accused New Delhi of violating a convention signed in 1890 between Britain and China relating to Sikkim and Tibet.