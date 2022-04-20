Baba Ramdev, Amit Shah Perform Yagna At Inauguration Of Acharyakulam

Haridwar: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah and Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev took part in yagna at the inauguration of massive school campus, Acharyakulam on Thursday. Acharyakulam is a high-tech campus in Haridwar. This education system stresses on learning of culture and spirituality alongside the formal education system. Students will be taught Vedas and CBSE curriculum side by side. The vast campus can host nearly 2000 students in their residential facility. Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of the inception of Acharyakulam in 2013.