Baba Ramdev's Patanjali Ayurved announces 'first evidence-based medicine for COVID-19'

New Delhi: Baba Ramdev's Patanjali Ayurved announced the "first evidence-based medicine for COVID-19" on Friday.

The yoga guru released a scientific research paper on "the first evidence-based medicine for COVID-19 by Patanjali." Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari were also present at the event.

Patanjali Ayurved has claimed that the medicine is the first evidence-based medicine for COVID-19, and that it is CoPP-WHO GMP certified.

The certificate of a pharmaceutical product (CoPP) is a certificate issued in the format recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO), which establishes the status of the pharmaceutical product and of the applicant for this certificate in the exporting country.

Earlier, the medicine launched as a cure for COVID-19 by Patanjali Ayurved—Coronil—had sparked controversy. The Union AYUSH Ministry had, on 1 July, said the company could sell the drug only as an immunity booster and not as a cure for COVID-19.

Ramdev had then reacted to the criticism on the efficacy of Coronil, saying some people were hurt by the rise of indigenous medicine.

—Agencies















