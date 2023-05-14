Baba Bageshwar's 'Hindu nation' statement creates controversy in Bihar

Patna: Religious preacher and Baba Bageshwar, Dhirendra Shastri's statement pertaining to "Hindu nation" has created a huge controversy in Bihar.

Shastri, on the first day of his spiritual discourse in the state, advocated for India as a Hindu nation. He said: "One day a saint told me that I am advocating for the Hindu nation, how is it possible? I replied to him that India is already a Hindu nation and its announcement will be made soon."

This statement has created a huge controversy as leaders of different political parties on Sunday reacted sharply to his statement.

"We have an apprehension about Dhirendra Shastri visiting Patna that he would talk about discrimination in the society on the basis of religion and our apprehension has proved to be right. He came to Patna to run the political agenda of the BJP and RSS," said Mritunjay Tiwari, national spokesperson of RJD.

"I want to tell him that it is the soil of Bihar where Mahatma Buddha was born and the workplace of Mahatma Gandhi. The people of Bihar will not allow self-styled godmen to run the agenda. Before delivering a political speech, he should look at the result of the Karnataka election where Bajrang Bali became angry with BJP for dragging his name in the poll. India is a country which is running through law and constitution. Would they change the constitution of the country to make India a Hindu nation?" Tiwari asked.

Abhishek Jha, spokesperson of JD(U) said: "The country is running on the basis of a constitution made by Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar where every person has similar rights no matter their religion. Dharma is a subject of faith. It is neither a Hindu nation nor an Islamic nation. We believe in Ganga-Jamuni Tahjib and Sarva Dharma Sambhav."

The self-styled godman is in Patna for Hanumant Katha, which is being held in the Naubatpur area.

Shastri is the peethadhish of Bageshwar Dham, a pilgrimage site in Chhatarpur district of Madhya Pradesh. —IANS