Soumitra Bose

New Delhi (The Hawk): Baangroo Hey! Whole Year Long, You've Been Lambasting Me Repeatedly. But Now, Veedoo, Time For Me To Ease U Out From CMship And Me Take Over As CM With The Help Of The Congress, Your Shiv Sena, Uddhav's Shiv Sena, BJP Duly Already Approved By Delhi. Mine Will Be The Country's 1st Triple Engine Government. Once That In Operation, the country's 1st triple engine 'sarkar' of mine will be zooming jet set in all directions of 1st world-matching progresses in all sectors. Tab Kya, Baau, Bola, Kasha Kaaey? Till now, roaring, freting, fuming, swearing Shinde is fully crest fallen turned in to abs dumbstruck do-do and helpless, hapless seeing himself in "last days of pompei". He now can't even do "can-can" or "zombie" or "aao twist karen, zindagi hai yehi"...He is said to be hopelessly looking at the limitless Arabian sea, say they, Tit For Tat for him...Baangroo Hey!