B-Town pays tribute to ''Soorma Bhopali'' Jagdeep

Mumbai: Bollywood celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor and Shabana Azmi mourned the death of veteran comedian Jagdeep, who passed away aged 81 on Wednesday due to age-related health problems.

Born on March 29, 1939 as Syed Ishtiaq Ahmed Jafri in Amritsar, Jagdeep acted in over 400 films. He is best known for his role of Soorma Bhopali in Ramesh Sippy''s blockbuster "Sholay" (1975). New-generation Bollywood buffs would recall him as Salman Khan''s father in Rajkumar Santoshi''s "Andaaz Apna Apna" (1994).

Here''s what the celebrities have written on their social media:

Amitabh Bachchan: "Jagdeep... he actor of exceptional comedic repertoire, passed away. He had crafted a unique individual style of his own and I had the honour of working with him in several films .. the more prominent ones in the eyes of the audience being Sholay and ''Shahenshah''. He had even requested me to do a small guest role in a film he was producing, which I did.

"A humble human. Loved by millions... Syed Ishtiaq Ahmed Jafri .. his real name , adopted Jagdeep as his film name and gave the film fraternity such memorable performances that brought so much joy and happiness all around."Ajay Devgn was among the first to tweet the news. He wrote: "Heard the sad news of Jagdeep Saab''s demise. Always enjoyed watching him on screen. He brought so much joy to the audience. My deepest condolences to Jaaved and all members of the family. Prayers for Jagdeep Saab''s soul."

Anil Kapoor: "Jagdeep Saab was one of the greatest actors of India...I was his huge fan and was lucky enough to have worked with him in ''Ek Baar Kaho'' and many more films...he was always extremely supportive and encouraging...sending my heartfelt condolences and prayers to my friend Javed and family."

Ayushmann Khurrana: "RIP #Jagdeep sir! Your contribution to the industry will always be remembered. Thank you for the laughs. Thank you for the memories."

Shabana Azmi: "Deepest condolences to @jaavedjaaferi @NavedJafri_BOO and the entire family on the passing away of #JagdeepSahab."

Javed Akhtar: "Jagdeep saheb had first appeared on the screen as a winsome child Artiste in films like Do bigha Zameen . As a young man he played highly emotional n dramatic roles in films like Bhabi , patang . Comedy was his second successful inning. Great talent, underused. Good bye sir."

Madhuri Dixi: "Jagdeep sahab was an actor par excellence and his on-screen presence is unmatched. He was a gentle soul and he told us lovely stories of the black and white era. Thank you for the decades of laughter and entertainment. My heartfelt condolences to Jaaved and your family. #RIPJagdeepJi."

John Abraham: "Always made us smile. Rest In Peace. #Jagdeep"

Abhishek Bachchan: "May you rest in peace Jagdeep sahab. Thank you for filling our lives with smiles."

Randeep Hooda: "Rest in peace #Jagdeep saab .. thank you for all the entertainment."

Riteish Deshmukh: "Thank you #Jagdeep sahab for enriching our lives with laughter and happiness that will be cherished for a lifetime. Rest In peace Sir. Deepest Condolences to the family, friends and millions of his fans(just like me)."

Genelia Deshmukh: "RIP Jagdeep Sahab ... Remember shooting with you during Life Partner and cracking up with laughter all through the scene.. I consider myself extremely fortunate to have got that chance to work with you.. All my condolences to the family."

Esha Gupta: "You''ve taught us what comedy is, and we still look up to you. We knew the the moment you''ll appear on screen that it''ll be a laugh riot, but you always left your audience with a lot of emotions. #RestInPeace Jagdeep sir no one like you, Soorma Bhopali."

Ashutosh Gowariker: "Paise? Aise kaise paise maang rahe ho!" #Jagdeep ji''s THIS line from Sholay, is one of his many, that I use even today, in his inimitable style! King of COMIC TIMING and VOICE MODULATION! RIP Sir! Deepest condolences to Javed-Naved and fam!"

Sonali Bendre: "One of the hardest things to do is to be able to make people laugh and you did it with such ease. RIP #JagdeepJi My condolences to@jaavedjaaferi @NavedJafri_BOO and the entire family."

Farhan Akhtar: "RIP Jagdeep Sahab .. thank you for the years of entertainment and laughs. Deepest condolences to Javed, Naved and the family."

Shilpa Shetty Kundra: "Extremely saddened by the news of Jagdeep ji''s demise.I had the good fortune to share screen space with him in ''Rishtey'', such wonderful comic timing, in his inimitable style and an even more wonderful human being."

Kunal Kemmu: "Thank you for the decades of giggles tickles laughter and entertainment #Jagdeep sir. You will always be missed and remembered. One of the few names that brought smiles to faces just by the very mention of your name. Love and prayers to the family."

Divya Dutta: "He was a legend., with impeccable comic timing., he l be always remembered for the laughs he gave his audience. I''ll Also remember him as a very kind and affectionate person. RIP #Jagdeep saab."

Rahul Dholakia: "As a kid, the one dialogue I would repeat on loop was " ye thumbs up nahi , ye comes up hai " #JagdeepSahab was such a fantastic entertainer and actor! He was always made the movie a delight to watch ! May Allah give the family strength -@jaavedjaaferi."

Sudhir Mishra: "I loved Jagdeep . Just loved him ! Could take a moment and improvise the hell out of it . They should have written films around him . A very long innings which began as a child artiste comes to an end .Hey Javed and Naved ,May you have the strength.!@JavedJaffrey @NavedJafri_BOO."

Tisca Chopra: "Thank you for the laughs, the entertainment #JagdeepSahab You will be missed .. Thoughts & prayers are with you @jaavedjaaferi @NavedJafri_BOO and the family #RIPJagdeepSahab."

Pooja Batra: "R.I.P Jagdeep Sir. You were legendary. An icon of our Industry thru your screen persona. Deepest condolences to Javed, Naved and Your family."

--IANS