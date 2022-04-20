B Sc Student Held In Bulandshahr Violence Case

Bulandshahr: The police on Saturday arrested one more person, accused of orchestrating violence in the city on December 3 last year in which police inspector Subodh Kumar Singh was killed.

"One more accused, Jaideep, has been arrested in Syana violence incident. His name came to the fore after some videos surfaced. He has been sent to jail," said Atul Srivastava, Superintendent of Police, Bulandhshahr.

The accused Jaideep said: "I am a student of B Sc first year. I got agitated after seeing the crowd. I committed a blunder." The police have arrested 42 accused in the case to jail till now.

The violence had erupted in the city after carcasses of 25 cattle were found in the forests close to a police station.

Locals had alleged the carcasses were of cows, slaughtered illegally. A youth was also killed in the violence that ensued.

Singh succumbed to the bullet injury which he sustained in the cross firing, the post-mortem report had confirmed.

Singh was also a member of the team that probed the lynching of Mohammad Akhlaq in 2015 in Dadri, Uttar Pradesh.