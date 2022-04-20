    Menu
    Showbiz

    B Praak to be a father soon

    April20/ 2022


    Chandigarh: Popular Punjabi singer B Praak is going to be a father soon. He shared the news with his fans on Instagram.

    "Hey baby ...mommy and daddy waiting for you. #Blessingontheway," B Praak wrote.

    The singer also thanked his wife Meera: "Thank you Meeru. Gorgeous mummy , hot daddy." Along with the post, he shared a picture of his wife happily flaunting her baby bump as she strikes romantic poses with him.

    Singer-actress Nupur Sanon commented: "Congratulations."

    Actor Gaurav Gera wrote: "Wishes and blessings."

    On the work front, B Praak is all set to come up with a sequel of his superhit love song, "Filhall", which featured Akshay Kumar and Nupur Sanon in the music video

    --IANS

    Categories :ShowbizTags :
    Related Post
    Most Commented

      Copyright © thehawk.in