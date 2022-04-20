B'wood Actress Sanjana Sanghi Roped In As New Face Of ITC Charmis

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Sanjana Sanghi has been roped in as the new face of legacy face care brand ITC Charmis.

The brand has added to its repertoire a new age skincare portfolio with the launch of 'Charmis Deep Radiance'.

The all-season skin care range comprises a face serum, face wash and hand cream.

Commenting on the collaboration, Sanjana said, "Charmis for me is so special; it has been a home favourite used over the years.

With 'Deep Radiance', the brand takes a defining leap in addressing consumer needs and encouraging them to indulge in authentic skin and face care.I am thrilled to be associated in this new journey with Charmis."

Sameer Satpathy, Divisional Chief Executive, Personal Care Products Business, ITC Limited, said, "The need for skincare is evolving and growing with changing consumer lifestyles and increase in environmental stress.Leveraging ITC's best in class research and development capabilities and its global knowledge on biosciences and skincare, 'Charmis Deep Radiance' range has a variety of efficacious products designed for the needs of today's consumers."

The 'Charmis Deep Radiance' range would be available at all leading retail and e-tail stores in India.The Charmis Deep Radiance face serum is priced at Rs 210 for 30 ml.The Charmis Deep Radiance facewash and hand cream are priced at Rs 70 for 50ml/gm and Rs 180 for 150ml/gm, respectively

—IANS