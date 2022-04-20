B'luru woman held with parcel of drugs from Germany

The arrested drug peddler has been identified as Yogita S., who hails from Bengaluru. The MDMA drug crystals were parcelled in a cosmetics box from Germany.

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru wing of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) apprehended a woman allegedly involved in international drug peddling and seized one kilogram of MDMA crystals worth Rs 40 lakh, which had been parcelled to her from Germany, said NCB sources on Saturday.

The NCB sleuths, who received a tip-off about the arrival of the parcelled cosmetics box to the Electronics City post office through international post waited until the arrival of the accused and nabbed her when she received the parcel on Friday.

When the NCB officials opened the box, they found the banned MDMA crystals in between the compartments of the cosmetics box. The accused had placed cosmetics at the top of the box and MDMA crystals were kept beneath.

Sources in the NCB said the accused woman was in touch with international drug peddlers, especially from the African countries. She received drugs through parcels from them and distributed them in India.

She had a well established network of customers such as software professionals, businessmen, college students, among others. She has been carrying out drug peddling activities for the past three years, said the police.

The NCB sleuths have taken the accused woman into custody and are interrogating her. Further investigation is underway to unearth the international nexus operating in the country.

--IANS