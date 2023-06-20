B'luru, south interior K'taka to receive heavy rain

Bengaluru: Heavy rain is expected in Bengaluru and the south interior areas of Karnataka beginning on Tuesday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Heavy downpour is predicted for the districts of Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Chamarajanagara, Chikkaballapura, Chikkamagaluru, Chitradurga, Davanagere, Hassan, Kodagu, Kolar, Mysuru, Ramnagara, Shivamogga, Tumakuru, and Vijayanagara.

Rains are also expected in the northern interior districts of Bidar, Dharwad, Gadag, Raichur, Koppal, and Yadgir. The coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada, and Udupi are also likely to get some rain.

Bengaluru woke up to a cloudy Tuesday morning, with a light drizzle.

The mango crops were affected by the Monday's heavy rain in Kolar district.—Inputs from Agencies