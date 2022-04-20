B'luru police arrests 2 in IPL cricket betting racket

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru Central Crime Branch Police on Tuesday arrested two persons allegedly involved in cricket betting racket on the Indian Premier League (IPL) matches, in the city.

The CCB Bengaluru claimed that they recovered Rs 13.5 lakh cash and two mobile phones from them.

According to the police, the arrested have been identified as 48-year-old Hoysala Gowda, a resident of Sahakara Nagara, and 38-year-old Narasimhamurthy, a resident of Kodandarampura, Vyyalikaval.

The CCB added that the duo had come with cash to disburse among the winners after collecting money from those who had lost the bet.

"The duo had chosen to meet winners at a juice corner in Malleshwaram, a bustling market area to meet the winners," the police said, and added that they got the information as the duo were discussing their future bets with the winners.

The police said the seizure was part of the IPL match between Rajasthan Royals and SunRisers Hyderabad team on Thursday last week.

The police registered the case and investigations were on.

—IANS