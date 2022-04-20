B'desh: Police plea seeking remand of journalist Rozina Islam rejected

Dhaka: Prothom Alo' senior reporter Rozina Islam, who was held in a case under the Official Secrets Act, was on Tuesday produced before a Dhaka Court.

The court has turned down an appeal from the police to interrogate Prothom Alo's senior reporter in their custody.

She was arrested for allegedly trying to steal government documents and taking photographs of them on her mobile phone.

The court will hear Rozina's appeal for the bail on Thursday. By that time, she will be in jail.

Metropolitan Magistrate Mohammad Jashim issued an order after a partial hearing of the case.

Shahbagh Police Inspector Arifur Rahman Sardar had filled the petitioned in the court, seeking five-day remand to question the journalist in connection with the crime.

Rozina was detained at the Secretariat office of Md Saiful Islam Bhuiyan, an aide to Health Services Secretary Lokman Hossain Miah, for five hours on Monday.

She was then taken to Shahbagh Police Station around 8:30 pm. Deputy Secretary of Health Services Shibbir Ahmed then filed a case against her under the Official Secrets Act.

The Committee to Protect Journalists has called on Bangladeshi authorities to immediately release journalist Rozina Islam, withdraw the investigation into her, and to stop arresting journalists under the Official Secrets Act.

"We are deeply alarmed that Bangladesh officials detained a journalist and filed a complaint under a draconian colonial-era law that carries ridiculously harsh penalties," said Aliya Iftikhar, CPJ's senior Asia researcher.

"Bangladesh police and authorities should recognize that Rozina Islam is a journalist whose work is a public service and should immediately drop the case against her and allow her to go free," Iftikhar added.

—UNI