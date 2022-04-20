B'desh to conduct mobile court drives to ensure mask wearing

Dhaka: The Bangladeshi government has decided to conduct mobile court drives to ensure that the people wear face masks outdoors amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Spokesman Khandker Anwarul Islam made the announcement after a cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday, reports Xinhua news agency.



Islam said they already directed the concerned authorities to conduct mobile court operations and take tougher stance to pursue the government order regarding mandatory use of face masks amid fears of a second wave of the pandemic.



Mask wearing at all public and private institutions, market places and other places of worship were made mandatory again last month due to the health crisis.



Bangladesh reported 2,139 new Covid-19 cases and 21 fatalties on Monday, taking the infection tally to 434,472 and the death toll to 6,215 since March 8, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.



Bangladesh recorded the highest daily new cases of 4,019 on July 2 and the highest number of 64 deaths on June 30.



— IANS