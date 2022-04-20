B'desh reports 1,733 fresh Covid cases

Dhaka: Bangladesh on Wednesday reported 1,733 new Covid-19 cases, pushing the country's tally to 425,353, health officials said. According to the Directorate General of Health Services, another 1,715 patients have recovered from the disease at home and in hospital care, bringing the total to 343,131, bdnews24 reported. Globally, over 51.50 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 1.27 million have died, according to Johns Hopkins University. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

— IANS