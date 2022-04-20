B'desh Prez urges affluent people to back the helpless

Dhaka: Bangladesh President M Abdul Hamid has urged the affluent section of the society to stand by the helpless people in this difficult time triggered by the floods in the country and also the coronavirus pandemic.



Speaking on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha at Bangabhaban on Saturday, the President said: "Everyone, irrespective of party affiliation and opinion should work so that the flood-affected people can also share the joy of Eid."

At present many people in different districts are living with waterlogging and the government is providing possible assistance to them, including food and cash support, he said.

Hamid said Eid-ul-Adha is being held such a moment when the COVID-19 pandemic is wreaking havoc on many countries and many people are leading a difficult life with severe unemployment problems.

"Stay sound and try to keep others well, it should be everyone's oath," he added.

The head of the state called upon the countrymen to celebrate Eid maintaining health rules and social distancing with utmost caution.

"All have to extend their helping hands from their respective positions to the cause the humanity... Let's not forget humanity. Besides doctors and nurses, families and relatives should be more sincere while treating and caring for the people infected with the lethal virus.

"Religion shows the path of welfare and light. Actual religious education and conduct help create enlightened people, removes darkness and superstition from the society and builds a unique bond of non-communal harmony among all, irrespective of religion and caste or creed," he added

The head of the state offered prayers with his family members and some important officials at the Darbar Hall of Bangabhaban.

Muslims across Bangladesh celebrated Eid in line with the government's directives, including maintaining physical distancing, avoiding mass gathering, and abiding by the health rules as the country, like almost all other world states, is at risk of the fatal COVID-19 outbreak.

—IANS