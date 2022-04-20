B'desh logs 8 virus deaths, lowest daily count since May

Dhaka: Bangladesh recorded 656 new cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours, taking the tally of infections so far to 5,29,687, according to the latest data released by the government.

A total of 617 patients recovered from the illness through treatment at home and in hospital care, taking the total number of recoveries to 4,74,472, BDNews24 reported.

Globally, over 96.21 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 2.05 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

—IANS