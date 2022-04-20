B'desh High Commissioner meets Sonowal

Guwahati: Bangladesh High Commissioner to India Muhammad Imran called on Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal here on Friday and discussed a wide range of issues of bilateral interest.

The chief minister highlighted issues concerning bilateral trade and commerce of mutual interest of both Bangladesh and Assam, an official release said.

Sonowal said that both Assam and Bangladesh should work to explore markets in their respective territories for mutual benefit, particularly in areas of agriculture, agricultural products, information technology and textiles.

Since Assam is an immediate neighbour of Bangladesh, there should be frequent exchange programmes between both the geographical entities, he said.

The chief minister also called for improvement of connectivity between Assam and Bangladesh through waterways, airways and roadways.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modis Act East Policy, Sonowal said Assam and Bangladesh should take advantage of it and collaborate for a new high in their mutual relations.

The Bangladesh envoy said that his country is very eager to have more trade and cultural ties with Assam.

Imran emphasized on restrengthening import and export between Assam and Bangladesh with cooperative collaborations.

—PTI