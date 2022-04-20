B'desh Covid-19 caseload increases to 360,555

Dhaka : Bangladesh reported 1,407 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours, taking the overall tally to 360,555, according to health authorities.

The death toll rose to 5,193 after 32 new fatalities were registered on Monday, bdnews24 reported citing data released by the health directorate.

The number of recoveries outpaced fresh cases in the same period.

Another 1,582 patients recovered from Covid-19 through treatment at home and in hospital care.

It brings the total to 272,073.

A total of 11,922 samples were tested at 106 authorised labs across the country in the last 24 hours, with a positivity rate of 11.80 per cent, according to the data.

The official figures put the recovery rate at 75.46 per cent, while the mortality rate stands at 1.44 per cent.

