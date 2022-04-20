B'desh cabinet approves ordinance to allow digital court proceedings

Dhaka: The Bangladesh cabinet has approved an ordinance paving the way for the courts in the country to hold digital trials via video-conference.

After the cabinet meeting with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, spokesman Khandker Anwarul Islam told the media on Thursday that the cabinet gave its approval to the ordinance titled "Usage of Information and Communication Technology in Court 2020", reports Xinhua news agency.

He said Bangladesh was in dire need for such an ordinance currently as stockpiles of pending cases are on the rise since the nationwide shutdown over the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said the government is keen to launch virtual courts within a week to resume trial activities at least on a limited scale.

As courts in Bangladesh had been reportedly closed for nearly two months, people are not getting due legal services and the proceedings of a lot of cases are pending.

The cabinet secretary said first time in the history of Bangladesh, trials could be held digitally without having physical presence of lawyers and their clients in court rooms when the ordinance comes into effect.

"We hope that the ordinance will soon come into force following the honourable President's approval."

The development comes after COVID-19 cases in Bangladesh has surged to 12,425, with 199 deaths.

Source: IANS