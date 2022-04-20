Azhar's Listing, 'Victory For American Diplomacy': US

Washington: The United States on Thursday said the designation of Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist by the UN Security Council is a "victory for American diplomacy" and an important step towards peace in South Asia.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo congratulated the US negotiating team at the UN for succeeding in declaring Azhar as a terrorist and said, "This long-awaited action is a victory for American diplomacy and the international community against terrorism and an important step towards peace in South Asia."

"Congrats to our team @USUN for their work in negotiating JEM's Masood Azhar's #UN designation as a terrorist. This long-awaited action is a victory for American diplomacy and the international community against terrorism and an important step towards peace in South Asia," Pompeo said in a Twitter post.

The Secuirity Council on Wednesday declared Azhar a global terrorist, a move initiated by India that was blocked by China for nearly 10 years. China dropped its objections after India shared fresh evidence to brand Masood an international terrorist.

At the UN, the US Mission welcomed the addition of Masood Azhar to the UN 1267 ISIL and Al Qaeda Sanctions list. "This listing requires all UN member states to implement an assets freeze, a travel ban and an arms embargo against Azhar. We expect all countries to uphold these obligations," the Mission said in a statement. It said the JeM has been responsible for numerous terrorist attacks and is a "serious threat" to regional stability and peace. "We appreciate Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan's stated commitment that Pakistan, for the sake of its own future, will not allow the operation of militant and terrorist groups from its territory... We look forward to further and sustained actions from Pakistan as outlined in its National Action Plan and consistent with its international obligations," it added. UNI