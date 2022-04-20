Azam Slams BSP Over Nasimuddin Issue

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Mohammed Azam Khan today slammed Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati for dismissing Nassemuddin Siddiqui from her party. Naseemuddin Siddiqui was expelled from BSP on Thursday. While SP, narrowing its two decade old intense hostility towards the BSP, reacted cautiously and said it was the internal matter of the BSP. Ever since the breakup of the SP-BSP alliance in June 1995, SP had never missed an opportunity to attack its bitter rival BSP, in state politics. "Nothing new is happening in BSP. This is the history of the party. No leader can survive in that party. For me it's intriguing that it took over two decades for Naseemuddin to realise that Mayawati is corrupt. One can stay in BSP only as long as the leader can contribute to the coffers of `Behenji', the moment the person stop paying, he or she is useless for the party and thrown out of the party and this is exactly what happened with Naseemuddin Siddiqui'', Azam Khan alleged. While talking to media, Azam Khan said that the expulsion of Naseemuddin from the BSP and trading of charges between him and Mayawati has exposed the true character of the party which claims to be the sole messiah of the Dalits and downtrodden sections of the society. Asked about the statements of the several ministers about the use of public money in the construction of the Jauhar University in Rampur and probe ordered in the transfer of public and Waqf land to the University, Azam Khan said that most of the ministers of the Yogi Adityanath government were inexperienced. He said the inquiry ordered by the PWD minister Keshav Prasad Maurya in the construction of road in the University campus by the PWD and the construction of the guest house of the University on the land of the PWD was illegal as this was done after the due approval was given by the state cabinet. Azam Khan had recently threatened to blow the Jauhar University by dynamite if an attempt is made by the state government to take over the University. Jauhar University is a private university promoted and headed by Azam Khan. On the raging controversy over triple talaq Azam Khan said it was a religious issue and no political party should interfere in the matter. Meanwhile the SP leader and leader of opposition in UP assembly Ram Govind Chowdhary has alleged that a vilification campaign has been launched by the Yogi Adityanath government to malign Azam Khan and the Jauhar university. He said Azam Khan has done a nobel job by setting up the University for promoting education among the educationally and socially backwards in Muslim community. He said several ministers have leveled many unappropriate allegation about the university. He said the doors of the university are open for the students of all caste and communities and deliberate campaign is being run to malign the university. UNI