Azam Should Apologise For Sexist Remark In LS: Mayawati

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati on Friday slammed Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan over his sexist remarks against BJP MP Rama Devi in the Lok Sabha, saying he should apologise not only in Parliament but to all women.

The BSP supremo tweeted saying, "The undignified language used by SP MP Azam Khan against a presiding woman in the Lok Sabha yesterday, hurts women dignity and respect and is highly condemnable. Not only in the Parliament, he should seek an apology from all the women for this."

Notably, SP's Rampur MP Azam Khan had on Thursday made an objectionable comment against Ms Rama Devi, who was officiating as a Speaker in the Lok Sabha on Thursday, which was denounced by several parties.

Ms Devi had said that the SP MP never respected women and he should apologise for it.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has assured of speedy action in this regard. When the issue was raised during the Zero Hour by several members of the ruling party as well as the Opposition on Friday, Mr Birla said, "I have heard all the sides. A decision regarding this will be taken soon after a meeting with the leaders of all the parties." UNI