Azam Khan Surfaces In Rampur After 2 Months As Wife Files Nomination

Rampur: After a gap of almost two months, Samajwadi Party MP Mohd Azam Khan reached Rampur on Monday to accompany his wife Tanzeen Fatima to file her nomination papers for the upcoming assembly by-election to the Rampur seat.

After accompanying his wife to the collectorate to fil her nomination papers, Azam Khan also appeared before the Special Investigation Team (SIT), set up to probe the cases against him.

Khan placed his clarification before SIT official Dinesh Gaur at the Mahila police station. He was accompanied by his wife and son Abdullah Azam. The SIT has issued him a notice asking him to present himself before it by September 30. This was the first interaction between Azam Khan and the SIT. It is noteworthy that the Allahabad High Court has already stayed Azam Khan''s arrest in 27 cases of land grabbing lodged against him.

Azam Khan is presently booked in 84 cases with charges that include land grabbing, encroachment, theft of books, statues, buffaloes, and goats, and forgery. Meanwhile, prior to filing her nomination papers, Tanzeen Fatima deposited a fine of Rs 30 lakh imposed on her for power theft at her luxury resort ''Humsafar''.

Tanzeen Fatima is all set to contest the Rampur assembly seat that was held by her husband for nine terms. She is already a Rajya Sabha MP, but her term expires next year in November. --IANS